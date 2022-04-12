A woman was inappropriately touched by a man who sat next to her on a Somerset bus, sparking a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (April 12) released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a bus in Somerset on Wednesday 2 March.

Police say it happened on a number 77 First Bus travelling between Street and Yeovil some time between 1pm and 2pm.

The victim said she was inappropriately touched by a man sat next to her.

The offender is described as white, of medium build, aged in his 60s and approximately 6ft tall.

He had grey hair and a greying beard and wore a tan/light brown hooded coat, a hat, black trousers and light brown boots. He also carried a large white tote bag.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the image is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222052000.