A man has been jailed for dealing drugs from a hotel room in Swindon.

Robert Peapell, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested in October last year after police raided the Village Inn Hotel in Shaw Ridge.

He has now been jailed for two years and seven months following a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Monday (11 April).

He previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and to acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property - which was cash earned from the sale of drugs.

When police searched the hotel room they seized 17 wraps of crack cocaine, mobile phones, around £485 in cash, and other drug-related items.

Detective Constable Rebecca Taylor, from Wiltshire Police, said: "The arrest of Peapell and his subsequent conviction and jailing came about thanks to a targeted investigation into the “Jango” drugs line.

"We carried out a huge amount of investigative work to link Peapell to this line, which was supplying Class A drugs to vulnerable users in the Swindon area."

Wiltshire Police ask that people report any suspicious activity they witness by calling 101 or by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.