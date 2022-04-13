'Caring' and 'loyal' granddad dies in Wiltshire crash

The family of a man from from Westbury who died after a two-vehicle crash on a Wiltshire road have described him as a "hardworking, reliable, caring and loyal man".

Robert Godfrey, 69, died after a crash on the A350 between Yarnbrook and Heywood at around 9.20pm on Monday 4 April.

The driver of the other car - a 29-year-old man - was unharmed and has been released under investigation after having been arrested in connection with the crash.

His family said in a tribute: "Rob was an agricultural contractor who loved his job and enjoyed passing on his years of experience by mentoring many of his work colleagues.

"Outside of work, he enjoyed photography and watching Formula One and rugby, and a pint.

"He leaves behind, and will be greatly missed by, his wife, two children and six grandchildren, and we know he will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a hardworking, reliable, caring and loyal man, who had a dry sense of humour," they said.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the collision, and are urging witnesses to go forward by calling 01225 694597 and quote log number 292 of 4 April.

Robert's family praised the emergency services at the scene, saying: "We would like to thank the emergency first responders and the members of the public who were first on the scene of the collision, for everything they did."