How you could still get your hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2022

There is still a chance to get Glastonbury tickets for 2022.

Oxfam have announced they will be releasing more volunteer tickets for the Somerset Festival.

The tickets, which will be made available at 10:30am on Wednesday 20 April, involve working at the festival as a steward for a certain number of hours across the festival, but once those hours are completed the ticket is free of charge.

The announcement from the charity comes on the same day that new acts were released in the lineup.

McFly and the Sugababes will be joining headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar at the festival at the end of June.

This year's festival is a particularly special one, as it has been cancelled for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets were rolled over from two years ago, so it has been difficult for punters to get their hands on them for 2022.