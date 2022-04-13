A restaurant in Somerset has been named the best in the UK.

Osip, in Bruton, has been described as a "farm-to-table gem" by SquareMeal, which uses a combination of reader votes and expert critics to create its guide.

SquareMeal's UK Top 100 is the only list of its kind to exclude London eateries and this year Osip crowned the top spot.

The 22-cover restaurant is housed in a charming stone building which used to be the village ironmonger and brings top-quality cooking to this idyllic rural spot.

Osip's chef founder Merlin Labron-Johnson said it is a "huge honour".

Merlin Labron-Johnson, from Osip in Bruton Credit: Sean Calitz

"I'm so grateful to my team, and the amazing local suppliers we work with who have been so integral to achieving this accolade," he added.

"I'm really proud that this has been voted for by genuine, passionate people who love what we're doing at Osip, so it truly does mean a lot."

SquareMeal's head of content Caroline Hendry said the restaurant impressed not only with its menu but with its "work ethic and positive contribution to the hospitality industry".