People in and around Frome have said they believe they are victims of a gang targeting drivers in the area in so-called ‘cash for crash’ scams.

The schemes are where road collisions are created, often by sudden braking, in order to claim for insurance payouts.

Multiple people have come forward to ITV News to say it has happened to them in the area, with some examples dating back over six months.

The drivers say the individuals wait at roundabouts then look as if they are going to move off before braking so the driver behind goes into the back of them.

When they contact the insurance company, the damage claimed for is far greater than the incident warranted in many cases.

Many of the incidents have been reported at roundabouts in and around Frome, including this one near Beckington Credit: ITV News West Country

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said: "I thought the car in front was gone and then I heard a bang. I'm sure I had already stopped.

"I said to my insurance it (the photograph of the other car) looks like it's been hit by a train - you can see there's no damage to my car. That's why I knew it was a false claim.

"When I saw the post on Facebook from other people that had been caught out like this in a way I felt that's great because it's not I'm not the only one. I just so I don't want him getting away with it."

She says that the incident has left her feeling nervous when driving, saying: "After that it just made me very cautious and always on the lookout for the same car."

Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone who witnesses or experiences this sort of incident to report it via either 101/999 or through its website. The Insurance Fraud Bureau also says it is investigating.