Bristol boy born with heart the 'wrong-way-round' has one wish

Archie speaks about his one wish - to watch Liverpool play

A boy from Bristol who was born with his heart the 'wrong way round' has one wish - to watch his favourite football team, Liverpool FC, play at their home stadium.

Archie was born with heart defects including dextrocardia, a condition which means his heart points right instead of left.

Life for Archie is hard - his health condition means he struggles to get oxygen and may need a heart transplant in future.

The nine-year-old has already had four heart operations, the last of which gave him just a 20% chance of surviving.

"He's beaten the odds, every time," said his mum, Donna, who he lives with alongside his older sister Elesha in north east Bristol.

Archie is a "miracle man" to Donna.

According to Donna, her son's condition is "life-limiting."

"But with medicine changing all the time, we just don’t know what the future holds. We’re grateful for every single day that he’s here," she said.

His family want to help him fulfil his wish of watching his favourite football team play at their home stadium, Anfield.

Archie is really into football and he's in a junior team, but the medication he is on prevents him from playing contact sports or matches.

His mum said "they couldn’t let him play a match because of insurance purposes".

"It’s just too dangerous for him," she added.

Archie's wish is being profiled by the Make A Wish foundation.

Although he initially wished to meet Ant and Dec, football-mad Archie now wishes to watch the team he supports play the game he loves.

He said: "I’ve been outside the stadium, but I haven't been inside. That would be my dream come true."