Watch Bertie explore the paddock

An extremely rare breed of baby foal has been born on the edge of Dartmoor.

Bertie the 'Suffolk Punch' was born on Lower Teign Barn near Bovey Tracey on the April 7.

It is a "critical endangered" breed, which means there are less than 500 registered in the UK.

His breeder Tamson Russell says his birth was "the most magical thing in the world".

Baby Bertie spotted on the stable CCTV minutes after being born Credit: Lower Teign Barn

Tamsin says she was getting nervous for Bertie's mother, Bee, because she has been pregnant for more than a year and normally gestation for a horse is normally around 11 months.

"We had a look at the cameras at 11pm and there was nothing at all. And then we had a look at cameras at 12am and there was a foal born couple of meters away from her.

"We got to the yard within four and a half minutes from looking at those cameras. I think there wasn't really a dry eye when we realised that she was okay, he was okay."

Bertie's owner speaks about the moment he was born

The Suffolk Punch horse is the oldest English breed of working horse.

They were traditionally used to pull heavy farming machinery but since the invention of the modern tractor their numbers have been in decline.

While Bertie is very cute now, he will grow up to be a very big horse and could weigh as much as 1,000kg.

Mother Bee caring for Bertie the foal in their stable Credit: Lower Teign Barn

Tamson Russell says they have got to get the foal used to being around people now while he is young.

"We're handling him four or five times a day," she said.

"It's quite important that any horse has manners as they grow up like any child would.

"When he's older, he is going to be a very, very big boy and we need to make sure that he's got the the kind attitude and personality that his mum has."