Family pay tribute to father-of-four killed in Devon crash

The family of a father-of-four who died when the moped his was riding was involved in a crash have said he "will be very sadly missed".

Joseph Duff, who was a grandfather-of-six, collided with a car while he was driving his Vespa moped on Saturday 9 April. He died at the scene.

The crash happened on the A385 Totnes Road at Tweenaway Cross at 8.20am and the road was closed for around seven hours as a result.

The 56-year-old's family said: "Joseph has left behind a life partner of 36 years.

"He was a father-of-four and a grandad-of-six and a brother and uncle to many; he will be very sadly missed."

While his funeral will be held in Birmingham, Joseph's family will also hold a memorial in Paignton.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the crash, and are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage - who are asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 217 9 April.