This weekend is expected to be the busiest Easter bank holiday in eight year's on the UK's roads, according to the RAC.

The firm says more than 21 million people are planning a trip this weekend - and there will also be disruption on the UK's rail network.

When is the best time to travel this Easter?

RAC says today (Good Friday) is set to be the busiest day, with around 4.62 million people planning trips but they suggest the best time to travel is before 9am or after 7.30pm.

On Saturday and Easter Sunday the firm estimates there will be around 3.63 million trips.

The RAC says the best time to travel on Saturday and Sunday is after 3pm.

People are being advised to travel either before 10.30am or after 6.30pm on Easter Monday, if they want to avoid traffic.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “After two years of relatively quiet Easter bank holidays on the roads, our research suggests a return to traffic levels that are much more typical of this time of year, and it’s very possible this weekend could turn out to be one of the busiest for leisure journeys for many years."

Rail passengers have also been warned of delays as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83million.

