A 'life-saving' piece of equipment has been stolen overnight from lifeguards at Porthmeor beach in St Ives.

The RNLI Penwith team discovered this morning (April 14) their quad bike had been taken from their base. The quad bike is used to launch and recover their jet ski and respond to incidents on land.

The charity appealed on Facebook for anyone who recognised the vital piece of lifesaving equipment with the registration WK22 UOW to get in touch - and shared photos of a similar looking bike.

It comes as the RNLI is preparing for a busy Easter weekend, with the RNLI Penwith team covering 15 different beaches alone between Godrevy to Perranuthnoe.