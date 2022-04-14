Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The moment a cow strolls down the A358 in Somerset

A rogue cow had to be "pulled over" by police after it was found strolling along an A road near Taunton.

Police say they were called several times by "alarmed" drivers after the cow sauntered along an unlit section of the A358 in the early hours of Wednesday 13 April.

The cow was causing a dangerous obstruction, but did not cause any collisions.

Avon and Somerset Police said its officers just about managed to convince the cow to "mooove" off the road to safety and said it is all part of rural policing.

The road safety unit said: "This cow was casually strolling around the unlit A358 near Taunton overnight. Several calls from alarmed drivers...

"Thankfully OT34's cow wrangling skills were on point and cow was gently moooved to a safer location off the network... #Ruralpolicing."