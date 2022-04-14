The desperate owner of a puppy which was stolen from inside her locked car has issued an appeal to find him.

The woman's 14-week-old dachshund puppy, called Archie, was taken from the locked vehicle in Enmore Road, Bridgwater, at around 5pm on April 11.

A spokesperson for charity Beauty's Legacy, which works to reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners, said: "He was stolen from her locked vehicle while she tended to horses in the adjacent field.

"She bravely gave chase to the thieves, who were in an old-shaped Land Rover Defender.

"Little Archie is microchipped. He still hasn't had his second vaccination so there are grave concerns for his welfare."

Anyone with information should get in touch with West Somerset Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 55111 or speak to charity Beauty's Legacy on by calling 03001 232040.