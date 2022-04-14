There have been 1,928 visas issued to house Ukrainian refugees in the South West of England.

In total, 17,625 visas have been granted across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland under the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as of Tuesday 12 April.

That means the South West have received 11% of the total visas granted across the UK as a whole.

The latest figures come as criticism grows around the complicated nature of the visa application process and the UK Government's slow attempt to process to match Ukrainian families with UK hosts.

Red tape and a lack of communication are being blamed for the sluggish system, despite tens of thousands of British people volunteering to home a refugee.

Where have the visas been issued in the West Country?

Bath and North East Somerset: 59

Bristol: 137

Cornwall: 177

Devon: 357

Dorset: 147

Gloucestershire: 252

Isles of Scilly: less than five

North Somerset: 103

Plymouth: 44

Somerset: 257

South Gloucestershire: 80

Swindon: 43

Torbay: 53

Wiltshire: 214

ITV West Country has been following the journey of some of the Ukranian families fleeing from the war imposed on their home country.

The Sukhovych family were one of the first Ukrainian families to move to the South West after the government's visa scheme - arriving in Watchet earlier this week.

Host Lucy Shaw with the Sukhovych family from Ukraine Credit: ITV News

Ievgen, Vira, and their three-year-old son, Vasyl are being hosted indefinitely by a Somerset family.

Ievgen said: "We are happy to learn the culture here, to learn the language, to become one of them, this great country. We will be forever grateful for accepting us."