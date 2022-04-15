Child suffers 'serious injuries' after being hit by van in Paignton

A child has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a van in Devon.

At around 10.50am today (15 April) ambulance crews and the police attended the collision which was on Hyde Road in Paignton.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The collision occurred at a pedestrian crossing and the road was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated.

"The child has suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital with family.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience and support during the road closure and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to an officer call 101 quoting log 323 15/04/222."