Dorset woman faces 'worst nightmare' finding snake in back garden
Watch the huge snake which was found in the couple's garden shed.
A woman from Dorset says she's still "traumatised" after a huge snake was discovered in her back garden.
Helen Martin's husband, Lee, found the snake outside their Sherbone home while putting the rubbish out. He apparently heard a "hissing" sound before making the shocking discovery.
Helen took to Facebook to ask "Anyone know what snake this is? It has gone into our shed".
The snake was then rescued by a reptile enthusiast, who believed it could be a bullsnake - a breed native to North America.
Bull-snakes are a nonvenomous species and can eat small rodents and grow up to 8ft long.
Helen Martin says the whole incident was "her worst nightmare" and is still "traumatised".