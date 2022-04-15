Play Brightcove video

Drivers and businesses in Bath will face months of further disruption after "severe corrosion" was found on Cleveland Bridge.

The bridge - which was built in the 19th Century - now forms part of the A36, a major route from the city to Bradford on Avon and Trowbridge.

It was initially designed for pedestrians and horse-drawn carriages but 200 years later, it sees around 17,000 cars and lorries a day travel across it.

The council has warned of further delays, saying the essential repairs have been difficult because of the bridge's unique Grade 2 structure.

Work on the repairs began a year ago, and the traffic caused by the ongoing restrictions to the key crossing has had a knock-on effect on the whole city.

One resident described the delays and congestion she's experienced as "horrendous."

"It's constant, non-stop", she added. "I always say it's like living on the M4".

In January, contractors uncovered previously hidden damage to the structure of the bridge, meaning the roadworks are set to continue indefinitely - despite being due to end in November last year.

Christian Coccia runs a deli and cafe near the roadworks, which is now constantly overlooked by static traffic. This, he says, has had a huge impact on his business.

"They said it's going to be a couple of months, and won't be long, and then all of a sudden, the last six months we don't get any updates, nobody tells us what's going on.

"I just think - how can I plan for the future, when I don't know when the roadworks are ever going to finish, or if they're going to finish."

While the bridge is open to cars in one lane, it is closed to heavier vehicles like lorries and coaches.

Peter Lees runs a haulage company two miles up the road, and says the works has impacted his business significantly.

"It costs us time and it costs us wasted fuel and extra mileage. Even to do a small domestic trip to the north side of the river is really hard work these days.

"The actual toll bridge that is an alternative is not safe. You're going through the heart of a tiny village", he added.

The council says re-opening the bridge at this stage could lead to "structural failures" so the current restrictions will remain in place until a solution is found in the months ahead.