Four new night bus services in Exeter will be launched in a bid to make it safer and cheaper for people to get home from a night out.

The services - launching this evening (15 April) - will run hourly from midnight to 4am on Friday's and Saturday's, connecting residential areas with the city centre.

Niterider tickets are £3 on the Stagecoach app or £3.50 when bought on the bus.

Night service will be launched across the following routes:

- Route A connecting Alphington with Thornpark Rise via the city centre

- Routes E1/E2 connecting Exwick with the city centre via the RD&E Hospital

- Routes I/J connecting Whipton with Countess Wear via the city centre

- Route L connecting Pinhoe with the city centre

Credit: Devon County Council / Stagecoach

In addition to four extra trips on route E1/E2, the night journeys will also be re-routed to serve the RD&E hospital from 2357, offering a late-night connection for hospital staff.

Devon County Council and Stagecoach have also worked together to introduce a special £1 single fare for customers using the dedicated night bus services. Customers who are travelling the dedicated Friday and Saturday night trips will be able to purchase the special ticket from the driver when they board.

Stagecoach South West Managing Director, Mike Watson, spoke of how the bus company and the council want to encourage more people to return to socialising in the city centre and for them to feel safe enough to do so late into the evening.

He said: "More people are now venturing out, with restrictions having been in place to a varying degree over the last two years.

"We want to encourage people back to the city centre, but also ensure that they get home safely however late their evening out extends.

"It’s great to work with our transport partners at Devon County Council to be able to provide extra buses for the core residential areas across the city, to offer a safe and reliable way home for people enjoying an evening out or working late shifts."

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said: “These new services will provide important support to the night-time economy in Exeter on Friday and Saturday evenings at a time when local businesses are looking to make a strong recovery after the pandemic.

"We're working closely with Stagecoach to ensure access to sustainable and convenient travel to and from the city centre, with safety in mind, particularly for women.

These connections are ideal not only for people enjoying an evening out, but also health and care staff on their way home as well as those working at hospitality and leisure businesses.”