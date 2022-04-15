Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV footage of the incident here.

A tea room and bakery in the centre of Bath has said it is 'devastated' after vandals set fire to a flower display outside of the shop.

Sweet Little Things, on Bond Street in the city, had only put up the new flower arrangement outside the shop earlier this month.

It had been in place for four days before vandals set fire to it in the early hours of the morning on April 9.

The incident was captured on CCTV and now the owners are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it or have information about who carried out the vandalism to come forward.

They also confirmed that the flower arrangements were damaged beyond repair.

The shop only recently opened on the street at the start of the month.