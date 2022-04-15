The owner of a puppy that was stolen from a car in Somerset says she has been receiving hoax calls from people "threatening to kill" the dog if money isn't handed over.

Archie the 14-week-old puppy was reportedly stolen from a locked car on Enmore Road, Bridgwater on 11 April while his owner was tending horses in a nearby field.

A spokesperson for charity Beauty's Legacy, which works to reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners, said: "We have received two vile calls today (14 April) about Archie from a serial hoax caller who demands money and threatens to kill the dog if it is not paid.

"The impact this has on already distraught owners is huge", they added.

"He was stolen from her locked vehicle while she tended to horses in the adjacent field. She bravely gave chase to the thieves, who were in an old-shaped Land Rover Defender.

"Little Archie is microchipped. He still hasn't had his second vaccination so there are grave concerns for his welfare."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Somerset Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 55111 or speak to charity Beauty's Legacy on by calling 07866 026343.