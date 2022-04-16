Dartmoor body camera project could stop people abusing park rangers

Dartmoor's park rangers have started wearing body cameras to address a rise in threatening and abusive behaviour.

The team say they hope the new technology, which is going through a trial period, will act as a deterrent to anyone considering breaking the rules on the moors.

Team manager Simon Lee said: "Over the last five years some members of the team have been physically threatened and verbally abused.

"We feel in order to protect the team's health and safety it was necessary to introduce them.

"A very small number of people don't always receive our messages well. When the team might be asking a group of people not to have an open fire, or if there's visible evidence of alcohol consumption and that kind of thing, they might feel more comfortable wearing a body cam.

"It has been proven to help prevent some of these situations from escalating."

Rangers say a minority of people break the rules on the moors. Credit: ITV News

The footage is kept on record for 30 days and can be passed to the police if needed.

The body camera project will be trialled for two years, and then the National Park Authority will review the results, and decide whether to make them a permanent part of life on the moors.