A377 in Devon reopens after large farm fire

Fire crews from all over North Devon have rushed to the scene of an out-of-control caravan blaze in Fishleigh Barton near Umberleigh overnight (15 April).

The fire started in a caravan on a farm and quickly spread to a barn that contained potentially hazardous materials.

The A377 has now reopened after being closed for several hours.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident is ongoing and units have been called out from across the county.

The spokesperson confirmed there have been no injuries or casualties but that crews remain at the scene to contain the fire.

An environmental protection unit has also been called out to the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: "Fire control received a call from a member of the public regarding a large fire at a farm in Umberleigh.

"The initial response included two fire engines from Barnstaple, one fire engine from South Molton and an officer. Based on further information gathered from the caller, fire control then escalated the incident and mobilised a water carrier from Barnstaple and a further two officers.

"When crews arrived at the incident, they confirmed there was a fully developed large barn fire containing multiple caravans, machinery and cylinders and requested a further two fire engines (Braunton and Torrington) and an aerial platform ladder (Danes Castle – Exeter) for access and resources. The A377 was also closed due to the proximity to the incident.

"They then requested an environmental protection unit (South Molton) and a further water carrier (Danes Castle – Exeter).

"The incident command unit from Ilfracombe was also in attendance, and later a unit from Martock.

"Crews have confirmed that the barn containing multiple caravans, machinery and cylinders (containing argon, butane, propane) has been 100% damaged by fire but all persons on scene are accounted for.

"The electrics have been isolated and crews are making steady progress. The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental."