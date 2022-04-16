Teenagers charged & knives recovered as police investigate gang-related feud

Two teenagers have been charged and two large knives recovered by police investigating a suspected gang-related feud in Gloucester.

An 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male were both charged with possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence and due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court today (16 April).

It follows an incident earlier this month in which threats were made to people at an address in the Coney Hill area of the city.

As part of the investigation several properties were searched and two large knives seized.

A 15-year-old male was also arrested but has now been bailed.

Superintendent Jane Probert, responsible for Forest and Gloucester Local Policing Area said: "We're aware of the devastation knife crime brings and are determined to do what we can to prevent it.

"We want the community to be reassured that we will continue to target anyone who we believe is involved in gang related violence or regularly carrying weapons."

“On Monday 25 April a meeting has been called between local community members and the police to discuss how together we will keep young people safe and stamp out knife crime. Details of this meeting will be publicised on the constabulary website in due course".