Almost a dozen of the top 100 restaurants in the UK are in the South West, according to a prestigious guide.

SquareMeal's Top 100 ranks restaurants outside of London based on user reviews and the opinions of expert critics.

This year Osip restaurant in Bruton, in Somerset, claimed the very top spot - with 20 other West Country restaurants making the list.

Here we've collated the Devon, Cornwall, Bristol, Somerset and Gloucestershire restaurants which made the list...

Osip - Bruton, Somerset (top spot)

Where is it? 1 High Street, Bruton, Somerset, BA10 0AB

Merlin Labron-Johnson, from Osip in Bruton Credit: Sean Calitz

SquareMeal described the restaurant as a "genuine farm-to-table treasure".

Osip's chef founder Merlin Labron-Johnson said it is a "huge honour" to be crowned as the best restaurant in the UK, adding: "I'm so grateful to my team, and the amazing local suppliers we work with who have been so integral to achieving this accolade.

"I'm really proud that this has been voted for by genuine, passionate people who love what we're doing at Osip, so it truly does mean a lot."

Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 - Padstow, Cornwall (11th position)

Where is it? 6 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall, PL28 8AP

Chef-patron at Number 6 Paul Ainsworth

This restaurant in the popular Cornish town of Padstow already has a Michelin star, so it is no surprise it caught the eyes of SquareMeal's critics.

The list described the restaurant's food as a "celebration" of Cornish produce with "elegant, modern British dishes" on offer.

Upstairs at Landrace - Bath, Somerset (15th position)

Where is it? 61 Walcot Street, Bath, Somerset, BA1 5BN

The list describes Upstairs at Landrace as "consistently good", saying people can expect "boldly-flavoured" Mediterranean dishes.

Glebe House - Southleigh, Devon (20th position)

Where is it? Southleigh , Colyton, Devon, EX24 6SD

Described as a "charming guesthouse" this restaurant is set in 15 acres of countryside in east Devon.

The list described it as one of the region's best spots to "indulge in some top-quality British cookery with an Italian influence".

Casamia - Bristol (27th position)

Where is it? The General, Redcliffe, Bristol, BS1 6FU

Casamia, in Bristol Credit: BPM Media

Casamia has been a firm favourite on the Bristolian food scene for a while, and it clocked in at 27th on SquareMeal's list.

The list said people can expect "exceptional" cooking at the Michelin star restaurant with a "bit of mystery" as Casamia keeps its menu under wraps.

Lumiere - Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (29th position)

Where is it? Clarence Parade, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 3PA

In at number 29 on the list is Lumiere, a fine dining restaurant in Cheltenham which has a Michelin green star.

The restaurant is run by husband and wife team Jon and Helen, with all of the produce they serve coming from thier farm.

Lympstone Manor - Exmouth, Devon (30th position)

Where is it? Lympstone Manor, Courtlands Lane, Exmouth, Devon, EX8 3NZ

Chef Michael Caines Credit: PA

This Devon hotel was praised for its "gorgeous" views over the estuary of the River Exe.

The kitchen is headed up by the legendary Michael Caines MBE, but judges and visitors were also impressed by its wine celler and 11-acre vineyard.

28 Market Place - Somerton, Somerset (31st position)

Where is it? 28 Market Place, Somerton , Somerset, TA11 7NB

SquareMeal said this restaurant in Somerset has become "a destination in its own right", saying people should expect "contemporary takes on classic flavour pairings".

Olive Tree Bath - Bath, Somerset (32nd position)

Where is it? Queensberry Hotel, Bath , Somerset, BA1 2QF

The Olive Tree restaurant is part of the Queensberry Hotel in Bath, with chef Chris Cleghorn using local produce to produce elegant tasting menus.

Paco Tapas - Bristol (36th position)

Where is it? 3A The General, Lower Guinea Street, Bristol, Bristol, BS1 6SY

This restaurant in Bristol was described as being a "leading light" of the UK's Spanish food scene.

It is headed up by Peter Sanchez-Inglesias’ and the list praised menu items which include jamón croquettes, patatas bravas, scallops with lardo and octopus from the Canary Islands.

The Masons Arms Knowstone - South Molton, Devon (52nd position)

Where is it? Knowstone, South Molton, Devon, EX36 4RY

The Masons Arms pub in Knowstone

This local pub was described as a "welcoming West Country boozer" on the list, with chef Mark Dodson described as a "master in the kitchen".

Kota Porthleven - Helston, Cornwall (53rd position)

Where is it? Harbour Head, Helston, Cornwall, TR13 9JA

Judges said chef Jude Kereama is "making a splash" on Cornwall's restaurant scene at Kota Porthleven, weaving flavours from his multi-cultural heritage with "incredible local produce".

The Old Butchers - Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire (58th position)

Where is it? 7 Park Street, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire, GL54 1AQ

As the name suggests, this family-run restaurant is housed in an old butcher's house.

It uses a "nose-to-tail" ethos to ensure minimal waste, changing its menu regularly in line with the seasons.

Coombeshead Farm - Lewannick, Cornwall (64th position)

Where is it? Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick, Cornwall, PL15 7QQ

The list described the setting of this restaurant as "idyllic", saying the team's commitment to homegrown food "elevates" the dining experience.

"Expect house-cured rare-breed meat alongside garden-grown fruit and veggies plus fresh bakery items," SquareMeal said.

The Cornish Arms Tavistock - Tavistock, Devon (84th position)

Where is it? 15 West Street, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 8AN

The Cornish Arms is already an award-winning gastropub, but it caught the attention of SquareMeal for its ever-changing menu and wide range of vegan options.

Bokman - Bristol (89th position)

Where is it? 3 Nine Tree Hill, Bristol, Bristol, BS1 3SB

An established name on the Bristol restaurant scene, Bokman was praised for offering great food at a good price.

The Korean restaurant featured in the Michelin guide, and SquareMeal praised it for its "seriously creative dishes" like oysters with kimchi ice or matcha tiramisu".

Little French - Bristol (92nd position)

Where is it? 2B North View, Bristol, BS6 7QB

Little French is a neighbourhood restaurant in Westbury Village Park headed up by Freddy Bird.

It was praised for serving up "unpretentious French food in a laid-back setting".

Appleton's - Fowey, Cornwall (93rd position)

Where is it? 19 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall, PL23 1AH

Appleton's is headed up by self-taught chef Andy and his wife Lyndsey, who serve up Mediterranean cuisine.

Judges praised its "unpretentious dishes" and use of local and seasonal ingredients.

BOX-E - Bristol (95th position)

BOX-E at Wapping Wharf in Bristol Credit: ITV West Country

Where is it? Unit 10, Wapping Wharf, Bristol, BS1 6WP

This restaurant may be small, but it impressed judges with its big flavours.

The list said: "Co-founders Elliott and Tess Lidstone manage to conjure some very special food from the smallest of spaces, offering a pared-back tasting menu that frequently puts plants front and centre."

Bulrush Restaurant - Bristol (97th position)

Where is it? 21 Cotham Road South, Bristol, Bristol, BS6 5TZ

One of six Bristol restaurants on the list, SquareMeal described it as one of the "least-assuming Michelin-starred restaurants ever".

It said to expect "unusual flavours" crafted into "elegant plates".

Outlaw's New Road - Port Isaac, Cornwall

Where is it? New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall, PL29 3SB

SquareMeal praised this restaurant for its "rebirth", going from tasting menus to relaxed set menus with "dynamic" and "top class" fish dishes remaining.