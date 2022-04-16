Two arrested after stabbing in Gloucester

Two men have been arrested after another man was stabbed in Gloucester in the early hours of this morning (16 April).

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to Eastgate Street around 3.10am with a report that a man had sustained suspected stab wounds.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by the ambulance service and remains there after being treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A 27-year old man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder. A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode has also been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and driving under the influence of drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody today (16 April).

Scene guards are in place in Gloucester.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 69 of 16 April. You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.