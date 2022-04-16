Warning after three people rescued from Bristol harbour

Firefighters have issued a warning after a "drunken man" was rescued from docks while having a swim in Bristol Harbour.

He was spotted swimming in the harbour near Bristol Docks while fire crews from Bedminster were out on a training mission on Good Friday (April 15).

The same firefighters say they also rescued two more people from the docks overnight, with one man lucky to be alive.

As tempting as it may be on a hot day, it is illegal to swim in Bristol Harbour - it is deemed unsafe because it is still a working harbour.

Swimming in any part of Bristol Harbour is banned unless the Harbour Master has given consent, according to the Bristol City Council website.

Swimming in cold water can be particularly dangerous when intoxicated because alcohol causes the blood vessels to dilate, so there's a lot more heat lost more quickly.

Other dangers of swimming in the harbour include getting hit by a boat, coming into contact with hazardous or discarded objects under the water, occasional very strong currents due to tides and occasional poor water quality.

The heatwave last June saw many incidents of "irresponsible" swimming by the docks, leading to a fresh warning from the council.

It came just days after a man died after entering the waters at Narrow Quay.

Last June, wild swimmers staged a series of protests to campaign for the harbour to be opened up to swim in and were threatened with prosecution.

The council says they "are exploring the possible introduction of a safe, managed and separate swimming area in the harbour side.

"However, these facilities are not in place right now and will take time to develop."