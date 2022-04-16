Parts of Ashton Court have been fenced off to protect endangered wildlife.

Sections of The Plateau, near the Clifton Lodge car park, have been roped off for the spring.

The area has been closed off to protect breeding skylarks which make their nests amongst the grass.

Increased visitor numbers and numbers of dogs roaming off the lead are believed to have contributed to a decline in their population during the past 40 years.

Visitors are being asked to stay on the mown and marked paths with dogs being kept on a short lead, and areas marked with a rope should not be entered.

This is the second time the areas have been fenced off.

The Plateau has been roped off to protect nesting skylarks

Last year temporary conservation areas were put in place following record numbers of visitors during Covid-19 lockdowns.

After the success of the previous temporary conservation zone in protecting skylark nests, it was decided that they would be put in place again this year.

The area is also home to an important population of green-winged orchids, some of which are in danger of being damaged by the impact of walkers while they are dormant underground.

Councillor Ellie King, cabinet member for communities, said: “We recognise how important the use of Ashton Court Estate and the other parks and green spaces throughout Bristol have been for people to exercise and maintain their physical and mental health, and we support and encourage this to continue.

“The action we are taking at Ashton Court Estate is about striking a balance between maintaining these facilities and protecting the ecology within them to ensure the spaces can be used and enjoyed by all citizens well into the future.

“Everyone can play their part in safeguarding the wildlife at Ashton Court by not entering the roped-off temporary conservation areas, keeping their dog on a short lead in the area and sticking to the mown and surfaced paths."

Bristol City Council has introduced the measures as a manager of a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The temporary conservation zones are expected to remain in place until the mid-summer.