Bristol Pride has announced plans for its march to return to the city this year after a two-year break.

The festival will reassume its original format after the Covid-19 pandemic caused cancellations during the previous two years.

Two weeks worth of events across the city will take place from Saturday 25 June to Sunday 10 July.

Pride Day will be on the final Saturday (9 July) ahead of the festival on the Downs.

The Clifton park will have multiple stages with some big names performing, as well as performances from local artists and community groups.

The line-up will be released over the coming months.

The festival's director Eve Russell said: "We are so excited to be working on delivering this year’s festival in person again and to be able to bring everyone back together to celebrate."

Where will the Bristol Pride march go?

The parade - which saw 18,000 people take part when it was last held in 2019 - is set to gather in Castle Park before making its way through the city centre and onwards to the harbourside.

Bristol Pride Parade Credit: ITV News

The pride march is returning just in time to mark the 50th anniversary of the first pride march in the UK.

Eve Russell said: "The march is an integral part of what pride is and after two years of quiet streets, we’re excited to be filling the city with colour.

"It is a chance to be visible and, importantly, it serves as a reminder that the LGBT+ community continues to fight for equality."

Bristol Pride attracts thousands of people every year. Credit: ITV

What's on at Bristol Pride?

The culmination of the two weeks of Bristol Pride will be on Pride Day. Saturday 9 July will host the biggest music events and the parade.

Other events to look out for across the two weeks of the festival include the return of Pride Night official after-parties across Bristol's night-time venues.

There will also be a dog show, comedy night, circus night, theatre night and the Queer Vision Film Festival.

Director of programming and sponsorship Daryn Carter MBE said: "As well as the incredible events we are known for delivering across the two weeks of Pride, we have also been working behind the scenes over the last few months to commission exciting new works to showcase during the festival.

"I know that after being disconnected for so long it’s going to be very special to have everyone back together and share the love and support of our incredible community through our events and as we all take to the streets for the Parade March."