Bomb disposal team remove device from Plymouth

A cordon has been lifted after a bomb disposal team have removed a suspicious device from Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police put up the 100-meter cordon in the Deer Park area of the city after the unexploded ordnance was located this afternoon (17 April).

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted saying: "the Royal Navy EOD (bomb disposal experts) are en route to assess the object."You may see a higher presence of officers in the area while the cordon is in place."

At 4:07pm they said: "EOD have assessed and removed the item from Deer Park, Plymouth. Officers have now lifted the cordon."