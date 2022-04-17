Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report from Truro

An animal shelter in Cornwall which re-homes hundreds of unwanted pets says it is at breaking point and may not survive another year.

The small team of staff at Maria's Animal Shelter near Truro say they are exhausted and overwhelmed by the number of animals being given up - and they want people to think carefully before agreeing to take on the responsibility of pet ownership.

Hannah Jenkins said: "We're seeing so many animals come in from impulse purchasing. But they are such a big commitment. If you buy your child a rabbit you are looking at a 12-year lifespan.

"There are lots of assumptions made about rabbits and small animals. These guys don't like being picked up. The other problem is they are seen as quite cheap and easy, which isn't true. A hutch isn't enough, they need the space to be happy and healthy."

The charity was formed more than 20 years ago. Credit: ITV News

The charity, which has been going for more than twenty years, is struggling financially. Bills are soaring, fundraising has stalled and the shelter is running out of space.

"We are in rescue because we care about the animals," Hannah said.

"It's taking a real toll, there is a real cost to it that people don't see behind the scenes. We're not sure if we can fund staff to keep the shelter running into next year. That uncertainty is incredibly stressful."

If you are considering getting a pet, or would like to help with fundraising, all the information is on the charity's website.