Friends & family mark a year since teenager's death

Friends and family of the murdered Gloucestershire teenager Joshua Hall have held a scooter competition in his memory, exactly a year on from his death.

Joshua was just 17 when he was killed by another teenager in his home village of Cam, Dursely.

A murder which left an entire community in shock.

Practicing his scooter tricks on the skate ramp in Cam was one of Joshua's favourite things to do, so his friends held a scooter competition to mark the first anniversary.

An event for the whole village, led by Joshua's friends. Jordan Sweet, Joshua's friend said: "Any situation - as soon as Josh walked through the door - smiles everywhere. He just brought a good vibe to everyone. And we've got such a good friend group. And that's been so good after losing him. If it was in someone else's memorial - a scooter competition - he'd be here riding. He'd love it."

Today his parents released their own tribute to Josh, a year to the day since he died. "Josh is - sorry, was - amazing. Very funny, very cheeky. Lots of charisma. You couldn't be mad at him for long because he would just make you laugh." Joshua Hall was 17 when he was stabbed outside Cam Sports Club, after meeting up there with another boy to sort out a disagreement.

His killer, Harley Demmon, was just 15 at the time and in February was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder.

Kirsty said: "I just remember thinking no, this can't have happened. It's Friday, the sun is shining, it's the middle of the day, we're in Cam and Dursley. This can't have happened."

Joshua's mum Kirsty has paid tribute to him in a video today

Dad Michael relived the moment doctors said they weren't going to be able to save Josh. He said: "That was about as dire as it can get."Kirsty added: "I can't explain the raw emotion and pain in that second."

The pair describe seeing Josh in the hospital bed, looking "tiny" and "fragile".

Mum Kirsty said she "unravelled" at that moment and that somehow Michael found the strength to remind her that they needed to say goodbye to their son, saying: "We've only got this one chance to say goodbye to Josh".

Kirsty said: "I told him that I know that he was scared but that he's not going to be coming back from this and that me and Michael were there and we're going to be with him."I remember looking at Michael and saying 'you need to smell him, as we're never going to be able to smell him again', you need to touch him, close your eyes and take this in. Our life, our foundation as we knew it has been absolutely decimated."

Kirsty said there was still a part of her that hasn't accepted what has happened and that she lives in a world where she thinks Josh might yet come home.

Michael said it wasn't possible to describe the impact the teenager's death has had on their family, saying it would impact their lives forever.

Michael said: "We were looking forward to having his 18th birthday in September last year and to have that torn away was tough. You'd see his friendship group go through their 18th birthdays and you'd think there's something we're not going to experience."Kirsty said she's been "absolutely broken" by what's happened but that she takes strength from Josh.

She describes getting up to read his eulogy at his funeral because she felt like she was "doing it for Josh".

She describes sitting through the trial "for Josh" and doing her "duty" for her son.Demmon, 16, was found guilty of murder by a jury after a trial that was held towards the end of last year.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and also denied an alternative charge of manslaughter. He was 15 when the crime was committed.The trial heard how he carried a knife with him for weeks beforehand.

Over the course of a two-minute fight, Josh suffered several stab and slash wounds of a serious nature. In February, Demmon was jailed for 14 years minimum.Kirsty said that social media gave Demmon access to her son.

Michael said it allowed the situation to develop very quickly and led to Demmon having a knife.

Kirsty said: "You go from a keyboard into a real-time situation very quickly and you can damage your life, someone else's life - just think about what you are doing, the impact of your words, your actions on others. If you're in a situation where you've gone so far, it's never too late to stop.

"If Harley had that day gone 'no, I'm not taking my knife', Josh would still be here, Josh didn't have a clue what he was walking into that day and he's dead, he's gone and he's never going to come back. Ignore the fact it's not cool to talk to adults, your life is worth so much more, be honest, be open."Michael said parents needed greater awareness about how things can develop on social media and what's said on there. The pair said they wanted Josh to be remembered as a kind boy who had time for everyone.Kirsty said: "As Josh, caring, funny, cheeky, he always had time for everyone - he had an amazing smile, and he was overall kind and that's how I want him remembered. As the kind person that he was, and the impact he had on his peers and his friends."