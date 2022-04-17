The Dartmoor photographer behind famous Falklands image 'The Yomper'

The photo was shown by Margaret Thatcher as proof the UK had retaken the island Credit: Peter Holdgate

It is an extraordinary image, capturing the brave spirit of British troops sent to reclaim the Falkland Islands in 1982.

But for Peter Holdgate, the man behind 'The Yomper' photograph, he had no idea the image would represent victory in the Falklands 40 years on.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

At 74 days, it was a short conflict. But it was an intense battle on land, at sea and in the air.

While the war continued in the South Atlantic, people back in the UK were kept informed with what was going on in part by the photographs sent back by Commando Forces photographer Peter Holdgate.

It was his photograph of a group of Plymouth Royal Marines raising the Union flag outside of the governors house on the Falkland Islands - now dubbed 'The Yomper' - was shown by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as proof the UK had retaken the island.

Peter Holdgate remembers photographing the Falklands War

Play Brightcove video

"I got some lads from Charlie Company, 40 Commando from Plymouth and three of them hoisted a flag," Peter told ITV News West Country.

"I then took the film out and gave it to a helicopter friend of mine who was going back to the Royal Fleet Auxilliary (RFA) Ship, which I knew had a sat com link back to the UK.

"The film was processed on the RFA, wired back, and Margaret Thatcher took it into the House of Commons that afternoon, I found out later, saying the flag now flutters over the Falkland Islands."

Flying the flag over the Falklands Islands Credit: Peter Holdgate

Yomper Pete Robinson Credit: Peter Holdgate

Peter travelled across the island capturing action and followed another company making their way across a mine field, each man following in the footsteps of the man in front to keep themselves safe. Behind him he spotted a marine with something fluttering from his radio mast and realised it was another union flag.

Waiting for the mine sweepers, who were digging out mines with their bayonets, to pass him to make sure it was safe, Peter dropped in behind the yomper.

"I dropped in behind him and it just wasn't happening, he flag was just hanging limply. Bear in mind it was quite wet and it had been snowing as well.

Mass funeral Credit: Peter Holdgate

"For two hours I followed him and we came out of the minefield, got onto the track going down towards Stanley and just as we did that, the wind filled the flag."

Peter photographed the first mass funeral to be held on the island for servicemen lost not only at sea but at the battle of Goose Green.

Marine with boy Credit: Peter Holdgate

His photographs also shed light on the strikes on British ships. But he says the most emotional photographs for him were of a nine-year-old Falkland Island boy who helped the troops dig in when they arrived on the Island.

Pete met that boy again 15 years ago and when he shook his hand he thanked him for all they had done for the Islanders.

Peter said: "I then realised that what we did was worthwhile."