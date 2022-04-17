Two 'aggressive' dogs on the loose in Bristol

Unaccompanied children are being advised to avoid an area of Bristol as police respond to reports of aggressive dogs on the loose.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police's Control room said: "We're aware of reports regarding 2 large, aggressive dogs roaming loose in The Groves, Hartcliffe area. One is light brown speckled and is injured; the other is dark drown in colour.

"If sighted, do NOT approach and call 999 immediately, quoting log 344."

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police added: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident involving two aggressive dogs. As a precaution we advise unaccompanied children avoid the area at this time."