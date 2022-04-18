Baby zebra born at the Wild Place Project in Bristol

Play Brightcove video

A baby zebra is settling into life at the Wild Place Project in Bristol after being born over the Easter weekend.

The foal was born on Saturday 16 April and has been described by the attraction as "vitally important" for safeguarding this near-threatened species.

The infant zebra was born to 12-year-old mum Florence and six-year-old dad Peter.

Animal manager at Wild Place Project Will Walker said: “Every birth is special but this one is particularly special, arriving during the Easter break.

"He is a lovely zebra foal and is already settling down to life with his family.

“Florence proved to be a very good mother, first time round, and is showing every sign of being as good again.”