One person has been taken to hospital following a fight in Plymouth which has seen police close off a busy road.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside of the Depo nightclub at around 6.45am this morning (Monday 18 April).

The Force Incident Manager (FIM) for Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed officers are investigating the scene following a fight outside the popular venue.

One person has been taken to hospital to assess the severity of their injuries, while another individual has been taken into custody.

The A374 Union Street remains closed in both directions between Octagon Street and the Pavilions as police investigate the incident.

The force incident manager said: "The incident is in relation to a fight which took place outside the venue Depo. One causality has gone to hospital and police are waiting for more information on the seriousness of their injuries.

"The scene has been closed while officers wait for the updates and one person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident."

The road has been cordoned off from Union Rooms, all the way down to the KFC.

Plymouth Citybus services 21 and 21A are diverting their route via Millbay Road and Martin Street to avoid the area.