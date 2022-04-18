Two dogs have been seized and a man has been arrested after two people were injured in an attack in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol.

Two men flagged down police officers on Bishport Avenue at 10.50am yesterday (April 17) to report being wounded by two 'aggressive' dogs.

The men went on to receive hospital treatment for their injuries.

Armed officers and trained dog handlers then spent much of yesterday patrolling the nearby area in an attempt to locate the missing animals.

The force later found and seized two dogs believed to be those involved in the attack at an address in Bristol.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.