Man charged after Gloucestershire city centre stabbing

A man has been charged after a stabbing in Gloucester city centre at the weekend.

Police were called to Eastgate Street at 3.10am on Saturday 16 April after reports a man had suffered suspected stab wounds.

The victim remains in a stable condition.

Josh Kid, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a blade. The 22-year-old remains in custody.

A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from Gloucester, who were arrested have been released on bail to return to police in mid-May.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident 69 of 16 April. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.