A man has died and another has been arrested following a crash on the "through-about" in South Gloucestershire.

Police were called to the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley after a car and a moped collided at about 9.45pm on Sunday 17 April.

Paramedics attended, but the moped rider died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

The road was shut for a number of hours but reopened shortly before 5.30am on Monday 18 April.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dascham footage, to call 101 and give reference number 5222091120.