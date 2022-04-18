A new food and music venue with seven kitchens is set to open in Bristol next year.

The venue - called BoxHall - will be set inside the dockside sheds at the Welsh Back.

The buildings were historically used by merchants and tradesman, but will now become home new venue called BoxHall in 2023.

The space will feature seven kitchens with food from restaurants, street food traders, pop-up kitchens and suppliers.

The concept comes from the Boxpark food and music venues in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley in London.

This will be its first BoxHall outside of the capital and should create up to 300 jobs.

Bristol’s O&M Sheds are one the last remaining undeveloped buildings from the city’s historical industrial dockyard.

Boxpark CEO and founder Roger Wade said: “We are thrilled to announce our brand new premium food hall concept launching in Bristol next year.

"Bristol has such a proud independent spirit and the Welsh Back makes the perfect location for a beautifully-designed modern food hall, which champions local and independent traders and suppliers.

“With BoxHall, we aim to offer an all-day social dining experience with food, drink and community-led events all under one roof, showcasing the best in local talent and artists."