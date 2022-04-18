Millions of people are expected to be using the nation's roads today - making it one of the busiest bank holidays in years.

Today (Easter Monday) the RAC says around 3.96 million people will be driving up and down the country - and many of those journeys will be in the South West.

Rail passengers have also been warned of delays as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83million.

We'll keep you updated with the latest news on congestion, crashes and incidents and more throughout the day.

When is the best time to travel on Easter Monday?

People are being advised to travel either before 10.30am or after 6.30pm, if they want to avoid traffic.

The worst time to travel, according to the RAC, is between 12pm and 2.30pm.

Motorway latest

As of 9.45am, the motorways in the region are all running as normal with no delays.

Man dies after Bristol ring road crash

A man has died following a crash on the A4174 near Warmley on Easter Sunday. The incident happened at the 'through-about' in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed a moped rider involved in the crash died at the scene. The force has issued an appeal for witnesses.

Plymouth - Road closure

The A374 Union Street has reopened after a police investigation saw it closed both directions for around three hours.

A man was taken to hospital after a fight near the Depo nightclub. One person is in police custody.