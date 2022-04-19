A CCTV appeal has been launched following an attempted burglary in Bridport.

Dorset Police have today (Tuesday 19 April) released CCTV images after a man tried to access a property off West Bay Road, near Bridport, on Tuesday 22 March at 1.55am.

Officers received reports the man attempted to force entry to the property, but when they searched the area they could not find anyone.

Dorset Police say no access was gained and nothing was stolen.

Police Sergeant Matthew Love said: “I am carrying out enquiries into this incident and have obtained CCTV images of the suspect."

He added he appreciates the pictures are not the best quality, but he hopes someone might recognise the man from his build and clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting the occurrence number 55220045135.