Boy, 13, dies in fall at industrial estate in Devon

A teenage boy has died in a fall at an industrial estate on Dartmoor.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the industrial estate in Okehampton at around 5.15pm on Wednesday 13 April following concerns for a teenager.

The 13-year-old sustained multiple injuries during a fall and died at the scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a 13-year-old had fallen from a height and sustained multiple injuries.

"He received emergency aid but was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."