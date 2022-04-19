A teenager who fell to his death at an industrial estate in Devon has been named as Jethro Middleton.

Police were called to the estate in Okehampton, on Dartmoor, at around 5.15pm on Wednesday 13 April following concerns for a teenager.

The 13-year-old was found to have "fallen from a height and sustained multiple injuries", according to police. Despite receiving emergency aid, he died at the scene.

The year eight pupil, who was known as Jet, has now been identified by the principal of Okehampton College, where he studied.

In a letter to students, Craig Griffiths said Jethro's "tragic" death will "raise many emotions, concerns and questions" for the entire school community.

He added: "Many of our students, and indeed staff, will experience strong feelings, feelings such as anger, confusion and profound sadness."

Craig Griffiths has urged people to "avoid rumour and speculation surrounding the circumstances of Jethro's sudden death."

The Health and Safety Executive is leading an inquiry into the incident and said it was "unclear whether the death was work-related".

The school is planning a memorial and a book of condolences as support is offered to the students.