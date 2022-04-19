A nine-year-old girl and her father have been racially abused in Gloucester Park, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred between 11.30am and 12pm on Saturday 19 March close to the Robert Raikes statue adjacent to Park Road.

The man and his daughter had been walking their dog when an argument ensued with a woman who was walking her dog - a white Staffordshire bull terrier style dog with a black patch on the right eye.

During the argument, police say the woman began to racially abuse the man and his daughter causing the nine-year-old a lot of distress.

The force says the woman also tried to set her dog on the victims but no biting or injuries were caused.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and who can help identity the woman. She is described as having dyed ginger hair, no teeth and was dressed in black clothes.

Gloucestershire Police have said anyone with any information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through their website, quoting incident 277 of Saturday 19 March or calling 101 and quoting the same number.