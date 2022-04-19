A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Glastonbury.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Chilkwell Street just before 11.45pm on Monday 18 April after it was reported a man had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim had serious injuries and immediately began first aid. An air ambulance arrived not long after, but the man died at the scene.

A woman in the property was also found to have stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has now been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We fully understand how shocking this will be for the local community and we’d like to reassure them a thorough investigation is already being carried out, led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to the tragic death of a man and while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we are confident this is an isolated incident."

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the victim and locate his next of kin so they can be informed of his death.

A forensic post-mortem examination will take place at a later date to identify the cause of death.

A forensic tent has been put up outside the property while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area.

There is also a road closure at the A361 roundabout connecting Chilkwell Street and Bere Lane.

Police have thanked the public for their patience with this.“Residents will continue to see increased levels of police activity while enquiries are carried out and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer from the local neighbourhood policing team, which will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols," Chief Inspector Pritchard added.

Anyone who has any information that may help police with their investigations is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and use reference number 5222091818.