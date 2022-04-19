A man has died following a crash involving a tractor and a motorbike in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the A366 Farleigh Road in Norton St Philip at 3.35pm on Monday 18 April.

A man in his 30s, who had been riding the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for more than nine hours to allow police to carry out enquiries. It reopened to traffic just after midnight on Tuesday.

Avon and Somerset Police are now asking any witnesses who have not yet made contact with them to call 101 and give reference number 5222091581.