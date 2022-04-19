Play Brightcove video

Watch: Sam Blackledge's report

A sunny and busy bank holiday has helped kickstart the Covid recovery for many tourism businesses across Devon and Cornwall.

For the first time in three years the region was free from all legal restrictions at Easter, and beleaguered hospitality and leisure bosses say we could now be in for the busiest summer in recent memory.

Josh Walton, manager of Rosie's Kitchen in Bude, said: "It's been brilliant, it's been really busy, we've had big crowds and the weather has been great.

"We've been blessed."

Josh Walton, manager of Rosie's Kitchen in Bude, says it's great to see people enjoying their freedom. Credit: ITV News

Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell said: "We're going to have an ok year, it might be a good year.

"It will certainly be quieter than the past two years with the outbound industry open, but hopefully back on a par with 2019 levels."