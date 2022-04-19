A woman has died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police were called shortly before 12.30am today (Tuesday 19 April) after a woman was found at the bottom of Lansdowne Court in Easton with serious injuries.

Officers carried out emergency first aid, but she died at the scene. Police say her injuries were consistent with a fall from height. A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: “A full investigation has already begun and our priority will be to establish how and why this terrible incident happened.

“An arrest has been made as part of these ongoing enquiries and we can confirm the arrested man and the woman who died were known to each other.

Forensic officers are investigating at the scene.

“We’re in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and they’ll be given the full support of specialist liaison officers.

“This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby. We’ll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance, allay any worries and to provide a visible presence in the local area, especially while investigative activity continues in and around the scene.”

If anyone has information about this incident, and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222091832.