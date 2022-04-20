Four teenagers were taken to hospital after taking what police believe was ketamine on Plymouth Hoe, sparking a police warning and investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to reports of a number of teenagers taking drugs in Hoe Road, Plymouth, on Monday 18 April.

The force says one teenage girl became particularly unwell, having taken what is believed to have been ketamine.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital where she responded to treatment and is expected to make a good recovery. Three others in their mid-to-late teens were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A teenage girl from the Plymouth area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt said: “We want to warn children and young people of the dangers surrounding taking drugs. Safeguarding young people is a priority and we ask parents and carers to speak to their children about the risks associated with taking drugs.

“With the anticipated good weather in the summer months, we would also ask that parents and carers are aware of where their children are going and what they are doing.

“On this occasion, all of those involved are in the process of recovering but there have been tragic incidents in recent years where teenagers have lost their lives and we do not wish for anyone in our community to have to go through such an ordeal.”

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the police with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help should email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0941 of 18/04/22.