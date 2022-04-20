The body of a man has been found on beach in Somerset this morning, Wednesday 20 April.

Police confirmed they were alerted to reports of a body being discovered just before 6:30am. The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at 6.28am this morning after a man's body was found on a beach in Minehead.

"Officers, including specialist forensic investigators are at the scene as initial enquiries into the situation begin".

Enquiries to establish how the man died are currently ongoing.